Not by the book

I am proud to say that I have been chosen to appear in next week’s New York Times Book Review’s “By the Book” page. Actually, not, but if I were …

NYT: As a columnist for the lightly read Courthouse News site, how did you barge your way into The New York Times Magazine’s famous “By the Book” feature?

RSK: I faked it. Like your newspaper does in El Salvador.

NYT: Mr. Kahn …

RSK: At least I don’t phone it in.

(Here the transmission is garbled.)

NYT: What’s on your nightstand right now?

RSK: Shakespeare’s Works; half a bottle of lubricant; a plastic-wrapped clump of Kleenex tissues, cracked open; dregs of a pint of Canadian Club …

NYT: I mean, what are you reading now?

RSK: I’m googling my old columns on Courthouse News and submitting to your questions.

NYT: Mr. Kahn …

RSK: Ask me a hard one.

NYT: What’s the last great book you read?

RSK: “100 Sonnets,” by Titus Flavius Vespasianus.

NYT: Who published that?

RSK: I did. I wrote it under a pseudonym. Titus Flavius Vespasianus is my dog. He was the first Roman emperor to succeed to the throne after the death of his natural father. Not that my dog Titus was that guy.

NYT: Are there any classical novels that you only recently read for the first time?

RSK: Not that I can think of. But I tell you what, I’ve never been able to get through Mr. Dickens’ “Bleak House,” or anything by Henry James. Even his ghost story.

NYT: Henry James was known as “the master.” He was revered …

RSK: So was Ivan the Terrible.

NYT: What’s your favorite book no one else has heard of?

RSK: “100 Sonnets,” by Titus Flavius Vespasianus.

NYT: Which writers — novelists, playwrights, critics, journalists, poets — working today do you admire most?

RSK: Admire? Could we change that verb?

NYT: Actually, it’s here in the script. My editors would …

RSK: OK, I get it. The only living fiction writer I admire is George Saunders, because he writes like no one else did, ever. He’s the only guy who makes me feel deficient in my imagination.

NYT: Anyone else?

RSK: Nope. Most of the living writers I — can I say “appreciate?” — are historians and reporters. Or, if you prefer, journalists.

NYT: Could you name some?

RSK: I appreciate, though would not like to emulate, all the brave Mexican reporters who have been murdered under the Quisling reign of Andrés Manuel Lỏpez Obrador, and all the reporters murdered with the complicity of AMLO’s predecessors: killed by Mexico’s Judicial Police and state police and the drug cartels that control that country. With help, and not a murmur, from presidents of the United States, and our Congress.

NYT: The United States helps the drug cartels control Mexico?

RSK: Damn right we do, by shoveling billions of dollars at their police forces and army. And keeping our governmental mouths shut while they commit mass murders. Without a peep from their presidents and governors. And ours.

NYT: We’re getting a bit far afield here. This page is supposed to be about literature.

RSK: And what is literature supposed to be about?

(Here the first interview was suspended. It was resumed two days later, much too early for Mr. Kahn’s liking. Or lifestyle.)

NYT: What books have influenced you most in your life?

RSK: It’s not so much the books, as when I read them. When I was 10 my family moved from Cincinnati to Chicago. Near as I can figure, my stuff was last to be packed, and my father threw the books he was reading — the books on his nightstand — on top of it all. When we got to Chicago and I put on my jammies I found two books: "Waiting for Godot" and "Catch-22." “Cool!” I thought. “This is what Daddy’s reading!” So I read them. First real books I ever read. Mind you, I was 10.

NYT: And how did that affect you?

RSK: Well, look at me now.

NYT: You’re organizing a literary dinner party. Which three writers, dead or alive, do you invite?

RSK: Mr. William Shakespeare, Sam Clemens and Robin Williams.

NYT: Robin Williams …

RSK: Wrote his own jokes. You said this was gonna be a party. By the way, in all the years I’ve been reading the “By the Book” feature in The New York Times, how come no one invited Mr. Shakespeare or Mr. Twain?

NYT: I just ask the questions they give me.

RSK: Morons, every one of your correspondents, if they don’t want to invite Mr. Shakespeare or Mr. Twain.

NYT: What do you plan to read next?

RSK: This column I’m writing … fix it up a bit …

(The next two sentences were supposed to be off the record.)

NYT: Mr. Kahn, do you realize that if you publish this column under the false impression that it was published in The New York Time Book Review, under the title “By the Book,” you may be subject to prosecution?

RSK: All right, fine. What’s your policy on kill fees?

(This interview was condensed from several fantasies in Mr. Kahn’s head.)