AUSTIN, Texas — In an “egregious case of the criminal-justice system gone wrong,” the Texas Supreme Court ruled a man is entitled to wrongful-imprisonment compensation because he was imprisoned for two years for conduct that was not a crime at any time during his criminal proceedings.

As a 17-year-old, the man had attempted to sexually proposition a minor over text message. However, at the time of the plea the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals had already declared the online-solicitation statute unconstitutional.