North Korea Says It Will Be Ready to Strike Guam by Mid-August

(CN) – North Korea’s military said Wednesday that it will be ready for the “historic enveloping fire at Guam” by mid-August and will be awaiting orders from leader Kim Jong Un.

Calling President Donald Trump’s warning of “fire and fury” if it threatens the U.S. a “load of nonsense,” the North Korean military said in a statement carried by state-run news agency KCNA that “only absolute force” can work on someone as “bereft of reason” as Trump.

The military said the action it “is about to take” will restrain “frantic moves” by U.S. forces in the Korean Peninsula.

It added its plan to strike the waters near Guam will be finalized within days and in the meantime will “keep closely watching the speech and behavior of the U.S.”

Like this: Like Loading...