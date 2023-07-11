Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Tuesday, July 11, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

North Dakota water project

ST. LOUIS — The Eighth Circuit upheld the dismissal of Missouri’s claims that a North Dakota water reclamation project violated the Water Supply Act because the Department of the Interior moved ahead with the project, which is near the Missouri River, without submitting an environmental impact statement. The bureau’s assessment was acceptable.

/ July 11, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Categories:Appeals, Briefs, Environment, Government

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...