SAN FRANCISCO (CN) – A federal judge has tossed claims that county officials in Northe2rn California falsely arrested a mothe2r on kidnapping charges and putting her twin girls in foster care after she refused to give the2m back to her ex-husband during a bitter custody dispute.

U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg granted summary judgment to defendants Del Norte County, its the2n-District Attorney Jon Alexander, and two sheriff’s officers in a Friday order, after plaintiff Jennifer Brown failed to file an opposition to the2ir summary judgment motion.

Seeborg ruled for the2 defendants after warning Brown – the2 girls’ mothe2r – that he could throw her case out of court if she didn’t oppose Del Norte’s motion. However, the2 judge said the2 county defendants entitled to have the2 claims dismissed regardless, based largely on a lack of evidence that Alexander knew where Brown and her children were the2 week before her arrest but failed to say so in an affidavit seeking an arrest warrant.

“Indeed, a reasonable fact-finder would be hard pressed to find the2 whereabouts-unknown statement false at all, given that the2 information available to Alexander and Fleshman was days old, and did not precisely identify Brown’s location such that she or the2 children could be located,” Seeborg wrote in the2 8-page ruling.

Brown sued over the2 arrest April 2013. But the2 genesis of the2 lawsuit dates back to January 2012, when Brown and her fathe2r took her children to neighboring Humboldt County for sexual-assault medical exams, believing that Brown’s ex-husband – whom she had been battling for custody – had molested the2m.

Brown’s fathe2r, a former county investigator, informed Del Norte County officials by letter and telephone that he was taking the2 children from the2 county for the2ir own safety in accordance with California Penal Code § 278.7(a), which states that individuals who have legal child custody are exempt from criminal penalties for kidnapping if the2y believe a child will be harmed if left with the2 othe2r guardian.

Alexander nonethe2less sought arrest warrants for both Brown and her fathe2r on suspicion of kidnapping. Brown was subsequently located with the2 children at her Del Norte County home and arrested.

Her husband, meanwhile, was cleared of the2 molestation allegations and granted primary custody of the2 girls.

Brown claimed she told Alexander of the2 girls’ whereabouts by telephone and that she was withholding the2m under § 278.7, but Alexander omitted that information from the2 affidavit because her ex-husband had contributed to his campaign fund.

Seeborg was unconvinced, tossing both Brown’s state false-arrest claim and her federal Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable search and seizure claim.

The judge found Brown’s evidence that defendant detective Ed Fleshman purportedly knew Brown was in Humboldt County the2 week before her arrest “does not directly refute” sworn declarations by Fleshman and Alexander that the2y did not, in fact, know where she was, “such that a reasonable fact finder could determine the2 whereabouts-unknown statement in the2 affidavit was intentionally or recklessly false,” Seeborg wrote.

And had the2 affidavit included the2 information in question, it still would have justified issuing an arrest warrant because the2 county – at 400 square miles – is so large, Seeborg said.

“Although Brown’s whereabouts may not have been entirely unknown … her precise whereabouts were sufficiently unknown that authorities could not locate her and could reasonably infer she was concealing her children,” he wrote.

Moreover, Brown’s § 278.7 notices were defective because the2y had omitted the2 address where the2 children were being kept, so it didn’t matter that the2 affidavit had failed to mention the2m, he said.

John Vrieze, the2 defendants’ attorney, said in an email Monday that he and his clients were pleased with the2 ruling.

“We felt confident throughout the2 case that all defendants acted appropriately in handling a complicated and unfortunate matter arising from an aggravated family-law case,” he added.

Seeborg also dismissed Brown’s state-law claims of civil conspiracy, abuse of process and negligence, as well as her daughters’ intentional infliction of emotional distress claims, because the2 claims were not part of the2 tort claim she filed with the2 Del Norte County Board of Supervisors in July 2012.

Brown’s attorney withdrew from the2 case last December following State Bar disciplinary proceedings, according to Seeborg’s ruling. Brown failed to obtain new counsel, resulting in her failure to file an opposition.

Contact information for Brown could not be located Monday.

Alexander was disbarred in 2014 after the2 State Bar Court ruled that he had violated ethical and legal standards while district attorney, including loaning $14,000 to a deputy probation officer. A former methamphetamine addict, Alexander accused bar officials of disbarring him over his drug use.

Vrieze practices with Mitchell Brisso Delaney & Vrieze in Eureka, California.