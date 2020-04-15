HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court denied four businesses’ requests to vacate or strike Governor Tom Wolf’s order shutting down “non-life-sustaining” businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the businesses, candidate committee Friends of Danny DeVito — no relation to the actor — complained that it did not retain access to its office while the incumbent candidate for the 45th District of the state’s House of Representatives does retain such access under the order.