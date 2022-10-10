Monday, October 10, 2022 | Back issues
No venue-shopping

CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge admonished T-Mobile for “venue-shopping” in its reply to an antitrust class action over its 2020 merger with Sprint; that suit alleges the corporation has engaged in monopolistic behavior such as raising rates and implementing new charges. The suit will not be moved to the Southern District of New York.

/ October 10, 2022

Read the ruling here.

