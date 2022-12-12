Monday, December 12, 2022 | Back issues
No ‘vaccine discrimination’ in Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — A federal judge in Montana permanently enjoined portions of a state law barring health care employers from mandating vaccines or requiring employees to share their vaccines status. The public interest in protecting patients from vaccine-preventable diseases in health care settings is legitimate, and “vaccine discrimination” sections of the law are preempted by federal law.

/ December 12, 2022

Read the ruling here.

