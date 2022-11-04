Friday, November 4, 2022 | Back issues
No unconstitutional ordinances on the ballot

DAYTONA BEACH — An appeals panel in Florida ruled that a rent control ordinance may not appear on the ballot because it is unconstitutional. “No public interest can be served by having the electorate vote on a misleading ballot measure.”

Read the ruling here.

