Monday, October 31, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

No streaming fees for Reno

SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit dismissed the lawsuit filed by Reno, Nevada, against Netflix and Hulu for not paying franchise fees under Nevada’s Video Service Law for providing video streaming services in the city. The panel found that the law does not allow cities to sue for unpaid franchise fees.

/ October 31, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...