Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
No sick leave on Southwest

DENVER — Unions say a back-room deal between Southwest Airlines and the state of Colorado unfairly exempts the company from sick leave requirements for flight staff.

/ August 16, 2023

Read the complaint here.

