Wednesday, October 12, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

No relief for Muslim inmate

SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit upheld a lower court’s dismissal of a Muslim inmate’s petition claiming he is unable to pray five times daily because he is housed with people who harass him; he asked to be housed with only fellow Muslims. Citing a case that denied the religious accommodation claim brought by a prisoner who only wanted to be housed with other whites, the panel denied the Muslim inmate’s request.

/ October 12, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...