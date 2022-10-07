Friday, October 7, 2022 | Back issues
No prayer at council

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — A West Virginia federal court awarded more than $59,000 in attorney fees and court costs to two residents of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and the Freedom from Religion Foundation after they successfully got the court to block their city council from opening meetings with a prayer.

