No new trial for Texas mom convicted for son’s death

EL PASO, Texas — An appeals court in Texas overturned the trial court’s order for a new trial of a mother who was charged for the death of her son a case alleging she was reckless in allegedly using cocaine on the night that her child died of sudden infant death syndrome in his sleep. Over a strongly worded dissent, the majority found that the mother’s counsel was not ineffective despite allegations of problems in voir dire.

