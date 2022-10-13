No lockdowns in order

Read the ruling here.
CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge dismissed the rackeetering and Americans with Disabilities Act class action brought b y parents of disabled children against the Chicago Public School District, which allegedly deprived students with special needs of their right to an education when it engaged in school lockdowns in 2020. Their request for an injunction against future lockdowns was denied as moot because, though new Covid-19 variants have since evolved, there have been no new lockdowns.
