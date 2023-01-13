No license for nuisance liquor shop

Read the ruling here.
WASHINGTON — The District of Columbia Court of Appeals vacated the district’s alcohol control board’s renewal of a license to a liquor store where police were called 163 times in one year for shots fired, drug activity, people with firearms and disorderly conduct, all of which an investigator said were not considered. The liquor store is accused of selling alcohol to minors and a child was killed in a shooting near the store, which is across the street from a school.
