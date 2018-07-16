No Law Against It

WASHINGTON (CN) – One of three Russian companies indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller asked a federal judge Monday to toss the lone conspiracy charge it faces, claiming there is no law against conspiring to interfere in a U.S. election.

Reed Smith attorney Eric Dubelier said the indictment fails to allege that Concord Management and Consulting LLC committed a conspiracy to defraud that interferes with lawful government functions.

“There is no federal law prohibiting ‘interference’ in a U.S. election,” the 57-page motion says. “Nor is there any federal law making it a crime to conspire to do so.”

Mueller’s team has accused Concord, which is owned by Russian oligarch and Putin confidant Yevgeney Prigozhin, of funding a Russian troll farm that supported the candidacy of President Donald Trump during the 2016 election.

