No jurisdiction in water dispute

BERNALILLO, N.M. — A New Mexico federal judge declared the federal government immune from this suit brought by well and tributary users who said their due process and water rights were violated by a state court that restricted their access rights. The plaintiffs appear to want to circumvent the normal appeals process by having the federal judge overrule the state court’s findings, which the federal court cannot do.

/ September 29, 2022

Read the ruling here.

