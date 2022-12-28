Wednesday, December 28, 2022 | Back issues
No injunction for concealed carriers in DC

WASHINGTON — The federal court in Washington denied concealed gun carriers’ motion for an injunction while they pursue their case against a District of Columbia law prohibiting them from carrying firearms on public transportation, such as the Metrorail system.

/ December 28, 2022

Read the ruling here.

