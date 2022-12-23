Friday, December 23, 2022 | Back issues
No handgun sales under 21

LAFAYETTE, La. — A federal court in Louisiana refused to allow gun rights groups to relitigate the constitutionality of federal laws that prohibit federally licensed firearms dealers from selling handguns or their ammo to would-be buyers between 18 and 20 years of age. Congress’ restrictions were motivated by the government’s legitimate interest in public safety and do not run afoul of the Second Amendment.

/ December 23, 2022

Read the ruling here.

