No felons in office

CHICAGO — A federal court in Illinois sided with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office on a lawsuit by a former town treasurer who challenged the state’s no-felons-in-office statutes on due process grounds; the former official was removed from his position after drug convictions from 1988 and 1998 came to light. His claims were not meritorious and he could not overcome the office’s sovereign immunity defense.

/ June 21, 2023

