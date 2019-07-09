No Exit for Justice Department Counsel in NY Census Suit

MANHATTAN (CN) – An attempt by the Department of Justice to withdraw 11 attorneys from the New York phase of the 2020 census litigation is “patently deficient,” a federal judge found in a scathing order Tuesday afternoon, ruling that nine of them will not be able to leave.

The other two attorneys, Brett Shumate and Alice LeCour, have left the Justice Department’s Civil Division and will be allowed to withdraw from the hotly disputed litigation.

This is a developing story…