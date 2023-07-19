Wednesday, July 19, 2023
No evidence of election fraud

DETROIT — A cybersecurity firm hired by a Michigan lawyer who was attempting to prove voter fraud in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election claims she launched a defamation campaign against it after it did not find any evidence of fraud in the elections systems.

/ July 18, 2023
Election worker Robin Smith of Lansing helps a voter with his ballot Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Willow School in Lansing, Mich. [AP Photo/Matthew Dae Smith via Lansing State Journal]

