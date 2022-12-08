Thursday, December 8, 2022 | Back issues
No discrimination against sober house

DOTHAN, Ala. — An Alabama federal court found in favor of Dothan, Alabama, on the disability discrimination and failure to accommodate claims brought by a sober living association that couldn’t open utilities accounts for two of its houses because it refused to obtain a business license as required by the city. Dothan offered to provide the license free of charge, so there was no demonstration of intentional discrimination.

/ December 8, 2022

Read the ruling here.

