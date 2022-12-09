Friday, December 9, 2022 | Back issues
SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit found that an Arizona school district violated a student’s right to freely exercise her religion when it selectively allowed students to decorate their graduation caps with secular imagery, but not her religious decorations.

/ December 9, 2022

Read the ruling here.

