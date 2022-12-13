Tuesday, December 13, 2022 | Back issues
No disclosure necessary for breast implant investors

MANHATTAN — A federal judge in New York dismissed a securities fraud class action against a silicone gel breast implant manufacturer that allegedly neglected to disclose a possible link between its implants and a very rare cancer. Requiring disclosures of such uncertain information would flood investors with warnings about too many adverse possibilities.

Read the ruling here.

