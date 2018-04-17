No Audio Allowed in High-Profile Michael Cohen Case

MANHATTAN (CN) – The historic proceedings involving President Donald Trump’s embattled attorney can be heard only in court, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, rejecting a media-access request by CNN.

“On April 16, 2018, reporters from CNN requested that the court make audio recordings of the proceedings in this matter and release the recordings to the public,” U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood wrote in a brief order.

“Doing so would violate a standing order in this district,” Wood continued. “Accordingly, this request is denied.”

Judge Wood’s paragraph-long ruling cites a 3-year old standing order by U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska, who was then the chief judge for the Southern District of New York.

