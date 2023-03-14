Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Ninth Circuit won’t rehear case alleging pageant is anti-trans

SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit denied a petition for rehearing, en banc, a matter involving Anita Green, a beauty pageant who accuses Miss United States of America of discrimination for not allowing transgender contestants to compete.

/ March 14, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read previous coverage here.

