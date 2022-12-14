Wednesday, December 14, 2022 | Back issues
Ninth Circuit upholds Coast Guard killer’s conviction

SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit upheld the conviction of the murderer of two Coast Guard employees, his coworkers. He says government investigators told him he’d lose his job if he incriminated himself, but review of the record confirms they did not explicitly threaten his job security.

Read the ruling here.

