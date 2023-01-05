Thursday, January 5, 2023 | Back issues
Ninth Circuit tosses gun sellers’ Second Amendment suit

SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit upheld the dismissal of firearm retailers’ lawsuit against California cities and counties over their Covid-19 lockdown protocols. They argue that retail closure orders violated their Second Amendment rights because they were not included as “essential businesses” that could stay open. The claim is moot because the counties lifted some restrictions on retail.

/ January 4, 2023

Read the ruling here.

