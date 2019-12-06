Ninth Circuit Stays Injunctions Against Trump Immigration Rule

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) – The Ninth Circuit on Thursday stayed two injunctions against a Trump administration rule that makes it easier to deny immigrants green cards based on their use of public benefits, but the rule will remain on hold due to nationwide injunctions issued in two other states.

A three-judge Ninth Circuit panel granted the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s request to stay injunctions issued by federal judges in Richland, Washington and Oakland, California.

Writing for the panel, U.S. Circuit Judge Jay Bybee, a George W. Bush appointee, said the Trump administration was likely to prevail on appeal because the rule that makes reliance on public benefits a weightier factor in green card decisions was a “reasonable interpretation” of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Though the law instructs government officials to consider if an immigrant will be a public charge in green card decisions, the government has historically only considered cash benefits in that formula. The rule introduced in August 2019 and set to take effect on Oct. 15 was designed to expand the definition of “public charge” to include reliance on non-cash benefits such as food stamps, Medicaid and Section 8 housing assistance.

Opponents argue the rule will sow fear and confusion among immigrants, many of whom have already begun disenrolling from Medicaid and forgoing public benefits even when the rule does not apply to them. They also claim the loss of federal Medicaid dollars will hurt local governments and that fewer people seeking vaccines and other preventative care will harm public health.

This is a developing story.