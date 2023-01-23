Monday, January 23, 2023 | Back issues
Ninth Circuit stands by ruling on conversion therapy

SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit declined to rehear a case in which it upheld Washington state’s ban on conversion therapy for minors, effectively allowing the licensing scheme — which disciplines health care providers for practicing conversion therapy on kids — to stand.

/ January 23, 2023

Read the ruling here.

