Ninth Circuit revives fight over Nestlé ‘white morsels’

A federal judge should consider a recent similar case involving claims that Walmart's products deceived customers looking for real white chocolate.

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — Claims against the world’s largest food company's white chocolate products will return to federal court after a Ninth Circuit panel found the outcome of a similar case against Walmart should be taken into consideration.

The panel vacated U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman’s 2022 dismissal of a putative consumer class action against Nestlé USA, Inc. The class claims Nestlé violated California’s Unfair Competition Law, Consumer Legal Remedies Act and false advertising laws by telling customers that its “Premier White Morsels” product contains white chocolate.

In 2019, the consumer group first sued, saying the Swiss multinational food conglomerate falsely marketed white chocolate chips as real white chocolate when it’s actually fake white chocolate made with hydrogenated oils.

The plaintiffs say they relied on advertising of the white chocolate chips as “premiere chocolate” when purchasing the product for their baking projects. Instead, the chocolate — which isn't chocolate at all — did not melt the way real chocolate does and caused their projects to fail, the plaintiffs say.

Freeman found the plaintiffs failed to state a plausible claim. But the appeals panel on Monday remanded the case so Freeman can consider a nearly identical case, Salazar v. Walmart, Inc.

Writing for the panel, U.S. Circuit Judge Consuelo Callahan, a George W. Bush appointee, noted the trial court judge in Walmart dismissed the consumer action over the company's "Great Value White Baking Chips" because no reasonable consumer would believe the product contained white chocolate. But the Fifth Appellate District reversed, finding the plaintiffs claims of implied misrepresentation under the unfair competition law should have been looked at — and the California Supreme Court declined review.

While Walmart is not binding, Callahan found the application of California law is "persuasive and should be followed" unless a judge is convincedthe state Supreme Court would reject it.

“However, because Walmart was decided after the district court issued its order, the district court has not had the opportunity to consider the impact of the case — specifically, whether there is any convincing evidence that the California Supreme Court would decide the issue differently than the California Court of Appeal did in Walmart,” Callahan said.

Attorneys for both sides did not respond to requests for comment before press time.

U.S. Circuit Judge Bridget Bade, a Donald Trump appointee, and U.S. District Judge John Antoon, a Bill Clinton appointee sitting by designation from the Middle District of Florida, joined Callahan's opinion.