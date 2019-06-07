Ninth Circuit Reviews Feds’ Birth Control Policy

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) – Considering for a second time a California block on controversial Trump administration rules letting employers stop covering employee birth control, the Ninth Circuit seemed poised Thursday to freeze the case until a similar one in Pennsylvania is reviewed.

U.S. Circuit Judge Susan Graber said the Third Circuit should rule on a nationwide preliminary injunction issued on Jan. 14 in Philadelphia before her court reviews a partial one entered in Oakland one day prior, on Jan. 13.

“If it upholds it, it would cover the states here on the same theories,” Graber said of the Third Circuit. “We would simply be giving an advisory decision at this point.”

Handed down by U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam Jr., the Oakland injunction covers only the 14 states that sued over the rules in federal court in Oakland. The rules, which were in effect for a few hours before the Pennsylvania injunction froze them, expanded an existing church exemption and installed a new moral exemption allowing employers with religious and moral objections to birth control to stop covering it under their employee health plans. According to California and its co-plaintiffs, the new exemptions allow almost any employer to stop covering birth control.

Birth control pills (AP file photo)

The Affordable Care Act of 2010 requires employers to cover birth control at no cost. Religious institutions are exempt from the mandate, and nonprofits were later allowed to opt out via an accommodation. But under Trump’s rules, exempted entities no longer need to certify their objection or otherwise notify the government of their decision to stop providing coverage.

The plaintiffs say that will create disastrous interruptions in coverage for affected women, who won’t learn their coverage has lapsed until they visit a health care provider.

It is unclear whether the Pennsylvania ruling invalidated Gilliam’s, and in April, the Ninth Circuit ordered supplemental briefing on the matter. Graber, appointed by President Bill Clinton, seemed Thursday to think it had and signaled she would vote to stay the administration’s appeal until her East Coast colleagues rule.

“Assuming we agree with you, it would be advisory only,” she told Justice Department attorney Brinton Lucas. “If the Third Circuit upholds it, it’s utterly meaningless for us to disagree. If the Third Circuit doesn’t, we can take up the case at that time for a decision. Why isn’t that the logical and appropriate approach?”

Lucas said that an unfavorable Third Circuit ruling would mean an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. The ongoing fight would require relief from the Ninth Circuit in the 14 plaintiff states covered under Gilliam’s order, he said.

The argument prompted a withering reply from Graber.

“That contradicts what counsel said to the Third Circuit. That flatly contradicts it,” she said.

Lucas countered that waiting would “chill discussions and debates among the circuits.” But he did not object to the panel ruling on just discretion for now.

Appellate courts review a grant of a preliminary injunction only for “abuse of discretion” by the trial judge in finding a plaintiff was likely to succeed on the merits of its claims. Merits-based rulings are made later.

Last December, the same Ninth Circuit panel held that Judge Gilliam had not abused his discretion in issuing a nationwide injunction against the contraception rules, but narrowed it to the five states suing at the time.

The plaintiffs added nine states to the suit for a total of 14 and again moved for a nationwide injunction. Gilliam, an Obama appointee, granted it in January but limited it to the plaintiffs, citing the Ninth Circuit’s recent ruling.

The panel could arguably again rule for the plaintiffs on discretion – their renewed suit is largely based on the same legal theories and Gilliam made similar findings.

Arguing for anti-abortion group and intervenor March for Life, Ken Connelly encouraged the panel to rule now because no new evidence will be filed in the case before Gilliam rules on summary judgment later this year, an argument Senior U.S. Circuit Judge Andrew Kleinfeld appeared to accept.

“So it’s basically like a petition for review of an administrative determination,” said Kleinfeld, a George H.W. Bush appointee. Earlier, Kleinfeld said the case was unlikely to go to trial.

Disputing Connelly’s assertions, California Deputy Attorney General Karli Eisenberg said additional evidence will in fact be filed. That includes evidence supporting the states’ constitutional claim that the rules will harm women who, for example, become pregnant after losing contraception coverage, she said. She added that arguments that the administration acted arbitrarily and capriciously will change “the next time if we’re back in front of this court again on that issue.”

Senior U.S. Circuit Judge J. Clifford Wallace, a Nixon appointee, seemed to sum up how the panel may rule.

“So all we have to do now is determine whether the district court abused its discretion in granting an injunction now until we have the full record,” he told Eisenberg. “And then we’ll have a different review, which will be more difficult for you when it comes up after the permanent injunction.”

“I believe that is correct,” she replied.

