Thursday, January 19, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Ninth Circuit: Grizzly bear conservation plan unripe for review

SEATTLE — The Ninth Circuit upheld a judgment against the Center for Biological Diversity, which proposed modifications to the Secretary of the Interior’s Grizzly Bear Recovery Plan. The Ninth Circuit concluded that the government’s decision not to modify the plan was not a final agency action, so the district court is not authorized to review the denial of the environmentalists’ petition under the Administrative Procedure Act.

/ January 19, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...