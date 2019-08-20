Ninth Circuit Confirms Right to Counsel in Reasonable-Fear Asylum Hearings

(CN) – A Ninth Circuit panel ruled Tuesday that noncitizens are entitled to attorney representation during removal proceedings, and ordered an immigration judge to re-hear a Mexican national’s deportation case because it was unclear whether he willingly gave up his right to counsel.

The three-judge panel concluded the very brief colloquy Baldemar Zuniga had with an immigration judge about his lack of counsel did not constitute a voluntary waiver of his right to an attorney. Zuniga appeared before the judge via a video conference from an immigration detention center in Mesa Verde, California, and later said the setup “made it extremely difficult to understand everything that was happening.”

According to the ruling, the exchange went:

JUDGE: In these proceedings you have the right to counsel of your own choosing, but the government will not pay for your attorney. You should have received a copy of the free legal service list. Did you get that list?

ZUNIGA: Yes.

JUDGE: So, sir, do you have a lawyer?

ZUNIGA: I do not.

The judge then continued with the hearing.

The immigration judge ultimately found Zuniga did not have a reasonable fear of persecution to avoid being sent back to Mexico.

Zuniga was brought to the United States as a child and was convicted in 2012 of participating in a drug distribution and money-laundering conspiracy. He testified in open court against two co-conspirators who were members of the Mexican Knights Templar cartel. Because he was convicted of an aggravated felony, Immigration and Customs Enforcement began deportation proceedings.

Zuniga told ICE that he feared for his life if he returned to Mexico, because he had testified against the cartel.

An asylum officer explained to Zuniga that he had a right to an attorney at his interview, and although Zuniga had an attorney at the time, he told the officer he was willing to proceed without his attorney present.

The panel was unconvinced that Zuniga voluntarily waived his right to counsel, and reiterated the Immigration Nationality Act protects a noncitizen’s right to counsel, even during reasonable fear proceedings.

“This case presents us with a simple question: Do noncitizens subject to expedited removal under 8 U.S.C. § 1228 have a statutory right to counsel in reasonable fear proceedings before immigration judges? The answer, based on the plain language of § 1228, is yes,” the panel wrote, reversing the immigration judge in a per curiam opinion.

“The government does not contest that, if Zuniga had a right to counsel, there was no adequate waiver here. Rather the government rests its defense to this petition primarily on the argument that there is no statutory right to counsel in reasonable fear proceedings,” the judges’ opinion said. “This argument clearly fails.

“Section 1228 explicitly provides that noncitizens ‘shall have the privilege of being represented (at no expense to the government) by counsel,’” the panel continued. “Nothing in the language of § 1228 indicates that the right to counsel is conditional or limited only to certain types of proceedings authorized under that statute, expedited or otherwise.”

They added, “The INA gives noncitizens the right to be represented by an attorney in most immigration proceedings as long as the government does not have to bear the expense.”

The judges ordered a new hearing for Zuniga before an immigration judge “in which his right to counsel is honored.”

Robert Pauw, a Seattle-based immigration lawyer who represents Zuniga, did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment.

U.S. Circuit Judges Andrew Kleinfeld and Michelle Friedland and U.S. District Judge William Pauley, sitting by designation from the Southern District of New York, made up the panel. Kleinfeld was appointed by George H.W. Bush, Friedland by Barack Obama and Pauley by Bill Clinton.