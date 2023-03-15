Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Nintendo handed victory in game controller patent dispute

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge in California ruled against a mobile gaming company that sued Nintendo over the design of its controllers for the Switch console, finding that the Switch was sold before the allegedly infringed patents were filed. The company is not entitled to a priority filing date of two years prior based on descriptions that support the asserted claims, as the descriptions were not of a functional product.

/ March 15, 2023

Read the ruling here.

