Nine Shot at Party in Charlotte, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two people were killed and seven wounded in a shooting in Charlotte, North Carolina’s largest city, police said, and five others were hit by vehicles afterward.

The shooting happened around midnight at an “impromptu block party” that was a continuation of Juneteenth celebrations, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings said early Monday.

Police responding to a call about a pedestrian hit found hundreds of people in the streets, Jennings said. As emergency services arrived, several shots were fired, scattering the crowd. Jennings said there was evidence of multiple shooters, but no one was in custody as of Monday morning.

The five people were hit by vehicles while running away, Jennings said.

The conditions of the 12 people hospitalized with injuries were not immediately clear.

The shooting took place on Beatties Ford Road in northern Charlotte, police said.

Further details were not immediately available. Calls, a direct message and an email to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were not immediately returned.