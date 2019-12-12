Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Senate took up the Justice Department’s internal watchdog report on the origins of the Russia investigation; Joe Biden maintains a narrow lead among Iowa Democrats heading into the final weeks before the February caucuses; Myanmar leader and Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi returned to the United Nations’ highest court to deny that her country is committing genocide against Rohingya Muslims, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Impeachment of a president is rare indeed but on Wednesday the marvel of the moment runs headlong into a more familiar routine for lawmakers who will gather to debate and finally complete the articles of impeachment for President Donald Trump in a traditional legislative hearing known as a markup.

2.) The Senate took up the Justice Department’s internal watchdog report on the origins of the Russia investigation Wednesday, with Democrats and Republicans unpacking diametric takes on the inspector general’s findings.

3.) Joe Biden maintains a narrow lead among Iowa Democrats heading into the final weeks before the February caucuses, according to a new poll that also shows Bernie Sanders jumping to second place and Elizabeth Warren slipping to fourth.

Regional

4.) The Libertarian Party of Arkansas argued before an Eighth Circuit panel Wednesday that the state’s new election law requiring more than double the signatures within a 90-day timeframe to get on the ballot is unconstitutional.

5.) One of the brothers behind a string of fatal home robberies told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that it was wrong to put him on death row without letting a jury hear about the difficult circumstances of his childhood.

International

6.) Myanmar leader and Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi returned to the United Nations’ highest court Wednesday to deny that her country is committing genocide against Rohingya Muslims.

7.) It’s not for the European Court of Justice to wade into an international territorial dispute between the Balkan nations of Slovenia and Croatia, a magistrate with the court said Wednesday.

8.) British voters go to the polls on Thursday in what’s been billed as a crucial once-in-a-lifetime election that could lead the United Kingdom to break away from the European Union and enter uncharted waters or deliver a hung Parliament and more Brexit uncertainty.