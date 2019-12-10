Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released two articles of impeachment accusing President Donald Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress; Democrats announced an agreement with the Trump administration concerning trade with Canada and Mexico; The World Trade Organization entered a deep crisis after the U.S. blocked the appointment of new appellate judges, and more.

National

1.) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released two articles of impeachment on Tuesday morning, accusing President Donald Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, two high crimes and misdemeanors that the resolution calls “grossly incompatible with self-governance and rule of law.”

2.) Shortly after House Democrats unveiled impeachment charges against President Donald Trump, they announced an agreement with his administration concerning trade with Canada and Mexico.

3.) President Donald Trump appeared ready to sack a second FBI director Tuesday, following the release of a Justice Department report that refutes Trump’s claim that the investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia was a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

4.) A judge found Exxon not guilty of fraud Tuesday, saying the New York attorney general failed to show that the oil colossus deceived investors about how climate change would affect its business.

5.) A German T-Mobile executive insisted in federal court Tuesday that the company’s proposed $26.5 billion merger with Sprint is essential to build a wireless network that can make the largest two top U.S. carriers take notice.

International

6.) The Greenland ice sheet is melting so quickly that nearly 400 million people will be underwater within 80 years due to rising sea levels, according to a study published Tuesday.

7.) The World Trade Organization, the international arbiter of trade disputes, entered a deep crisis Tuesday after the Trump administration blocked the appointment of new appellate judges, a move that threatens to bring new uncertainty and chaos to global trade.

8.) Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi was told to “stop the genocide” of Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims as she personally led her country’s defense at the UN’s top court on Tuesday.