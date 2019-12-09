Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Democrats accused President Donald Trump of an ongoing campaign to interfere in the 2020 elections; The Justice Department’s internal watchdog released a 476-page report that largely refutes Republican claims that the investigation into Russia interference in the 2016 election was based on political motives; Amazon is contesting Microsoft’s $10 billion Pentagon contract, and more.

National

1.) Raising the stakes of the impeachment inquiry, the Democrats accused President Donald Trump on Monday of an ongoing campaign to interfere in the 2020 elections.

2.) The Justice Department’s internal watchdog released a 476-page report Monday that largely refutes Republican claims that the investigation into Russia interference in the 2016 election was based on political motives.

3.) With a seemingly impossible hurdle to jump, Democrats argued Monday morning before the D.C. Circuit that they can sue President Donald Trump for ignoring the Constitution as foreign governments poured money into his pockets.

4.) A month after Microsoft scored a $10 billion Pentagon contract, Amazon is contesting the award in court, saying President Donald Trump illegally steered the contract to hurt Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos.

5.) A federal judge said Monday she will issue a nationwide injunction to block a Trump administration rule that makes it harder for immigrants to qualify for waivers of the citizenship application fee.

6.) Eliciting a statement of concern from Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the Supreme Court declined Monday to take up a case stemming from a suicide note that described a secret court policy in Louisiana targeting the poor.

Regional

7.) Three months after health officials declared the end of a measles outbreak, the New York attorney general is celebrating the end of a lawsuit that cast the state’s vaccine mandate as religious discrimination.

8.) There’s a landfill in eastern Pennsylvania whose odor, residents say, extends for 20 square miles. The Third Circuit heard arguments Monday about whether one couple can seek damages on behalf of the entire community.