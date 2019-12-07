Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the House of Representatives updated the law that mandates oversight of certain states with records of discriminatory voting laws; American employers added 266,000 new jobs while the already low unemployment rate sank even further; A federal jury found that billionaire Elon Musk did not defame a British cave expert when he called him “pedo guy” in a tweet, and more.

National

1.) Responding to a 2013 Supreme Court decision, the House of Representatives on Friday updated the law that mandates oversight of certain states with records of discriminatory voting laws.

2.) Confronting President Donald Trump with a 2009 ad where he called for a global partnership on climate change, members of Congress signaled at a press conference Friday that the new course his White House is charting doesn’t speak for them.

3.) American employers added 266,000 new jobs last month while the already low unemployment rate sank even further.

4.) The Trump administration’s “remain in Mexico” policy for asylum-seekers has sparked a human-rights crisis that already has killed several people, and it’s getting worse, according to volunteers working in Mexican border towns and a recent report from a federal watchdog.

5.) A federal jury deliberated less than an hour before siding with billionaire Elon Musk on Friday, finding the tech wizard did not defame a British cave expert when he called him “pedo guy” in a tweet.

International

6.) Final arguments were made Friday before the International Criminal Court on whether it should investigate crimes and human rights violations committed in Afghanistan by all parties to the conflict.

7.) Arguments wrapped up Friday in a case before the International Court of Justice over an airspace blockade against Qatar, as the peninsular nation urged the United Nations’ highest court to let an aviation agency resolve the dispute.

8.) When Russian President Vladimir Putin is in Paris on Monday for peace talks over the conflict in Ukraine, he will face fresh questions over the Kremlin’s secret operations in Europe.