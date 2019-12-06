Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that Democrats plan to bring articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump; Former Secretary of State John Kerry endorsed Joe Biden in the Democratic primary race; A California think tank recommends the state improve entire freshwater ecosystem instead of prioritizing individual species recovery plans, and more.

National

1.) A day ahead of the deadline given to the White House to participate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that Democrats plan to bring articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

2.) Attorneys representing both sides of the aisle will present evidence, but no witnesses, when the House Judiciary Committee holds its next hearing in the impeachment inquiry Monday.

3.) In an auspicious hearing for a butterfly sanctuary standing in the way of the planned wall on the southern border, the D.C. Circuit pressed the government Thursday on evidence that Border Patrol agents had cut locks on the property.

4.) John Kerry, former Secretary of State under Barack Obama and a onetime Democratic nominee for president, threw his weight behind Joe Biden Thursday in the Democratic primary race.

Regional

5.) With rising demand for water and specters of drought, a California think tank recommends the state improve entire freshwater ecosystem instead of prioritizing individual species recovery plans.

6.) After finding nearly 100 examples of racial inequality in Virginia’s state code, a panel commissioned by the governor recommended Thursday that dozens of laws be repealed even though most cannot be enforced.

International

7.) French President Emmanuel Macron is facing a major test to his presidency as France was beset Thursday by massive strikes that could turn into days of angry protests over his government’s plans to overhaul pensions.

8.) A lawyer for victims argued Thursday that an International Criminal Court panel overstepped its authority by denying a prosecutor’s request to investigate possible war crimes committed in Afghanistan by U.S. and Afghan forces.