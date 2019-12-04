Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including three constitutional law scholars summoned before the House Judiciary Committee told lawmakers that President Donald Trump committed offenses that should lead to his impeachment; Hundreds of thousands of Americans are set to lose their food stamp benefits under tighter state requirements unveiled by the Trump administration; The International Criminal Court was packed as hearings began over whether prosecutors can investigate potential war crimes in Afghanistan, and more.

National

1.) Unequivocal in their testimony, three constitutional law scholars summoned before the House Judiciary Committee told lawmakers Wednesday that President Donald Trump committed offenses that should lead to his impeachment.

2.) Hundreds of thousands of Americans are set to lose their food stamp benefits under tighter state requirements unveiled by the Trump administration Wednesday.

3.) Several hospital groups sued the Trump administration Wednesday in an effort to keep their procedure prices secret as health care costs – and profits – continue to rise.

4.) George Zimmerman, the Florida man acquitted of murdering black teen Trayvon Martin in 2012, is suing Martin’s family as well as an attorney and prosecutors for malicious prosecution and defamation in an explosive $100 million lawsuit filed Wednesday.

Regional

5.) An Indiana judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by a relative of famed 1930s gangster John Dillinger seeking to dig up his body to confirm it is actually him.

6.) The principal and vice principal of a Cincinnati elementary school argued before a Sixth Circuit panel Wednesday that they are entitled to immunity from claims brought by the parents of a third-grader who killed himself after being bullied repeatedly.

International

7.) The International Criminal Court was packed Wednesday as hearings began over whether prosecutors can investigate potential war crimes in Afghanistan.

8.) Vinegar from Modena, Italy, has a geographic designation recognizing its link to traditions in the area, but the EU’s top court ruled Wednesday that the protections do not extend to the Italian word for balsamic.