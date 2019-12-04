Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

National

1.) Detailing their case for impeaching President Donald Trump, House Democrats published a turn-by-turn narrative Tuesday of an unconstitutional political scheme they say was orchestrated by the 45th president of the United States and enabled by some of his closest confidantes.

2.) Floundering in the polls and hindered by infighting and campaign missteps, California Senator Kamala Harris announced Tuesday she is dropping her upstart presidential bid due to a lack of funding.

3.) The Second Circuit cleared the way Tuesday for two House committees to access financial records that President Donald Trump and his associates have stored in Deutsche Bank and Capital One.

4.) U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos forced more than 45,000 defrauded students to repay loans in violation of a court order – far more than the 16,000 originally estimated, the department revealed in a court filing Tuesday.

Regional

5.) An elections advocacy group urged a Sixth Circuit panel Tuesday to reinstate its case against the Tennessee Election Commission based on claims that one county’s electronic voting machines and software have created an inherently insecure system.

6.) The Fifth Circuit heard arguments Tuesday in a challenge to a Mississippi law that permanently blocks certain felons from voting unless they can get their rights restored through a process their attorney says is basically nonexistent.

International

7.) With an attack on “nasty” France, President Donald Trump brought his “America First” foreign policy to a two-day NATO meeting on Tuesday. Europe is brewing up an antidote: A “Europe First” worldview known as “Euro-Gaullism.”

8.) Several Persian Gulf nations returned to the International Court of Justice on Tuesday for Qatar’s opening arguments in its challenge to an airspace blockade imposed by its neighbors.