Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the report that Democrats will use as the basis to impeach President Donald Trump comes up for review and a vote this week; A federal judge paved the way for Rudy Giuliani’s associate Lev Parnas to comply with a House subpoena for information relevant to the impeachment inquiry; Embattled GOP Congressman Duncan Hunter said he will plead guilty to federal charges of campaign finance fraud after claiming for over a year the prosecution against him was a “political witch hunt,” and more.

National

1.) The report that Democrats will use as the basis to impeach President Donald Trump comes up for review and a vote this week, inching the White House ever closer toward a historic and assuredly contentious trial in the Senate.

2.) A federal judge paved the way on Monday for Rudy Giuliani’s associate Lev Parnas to comply with a House subpoena for information relevant to the impeachment of President Trump.

3.) Trying to knock the teeth out of the first gun-rights case to go before the Supreme Court in nearly a decade, a lawyer for New York City told the justices Monday that the law being challenged is no longer enforced, thus mooting the issue.

4.) The United States will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from Brazil and Argentina, President Trump announced Monday morning.

Regional

5.) Embattled GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter said Monday he will plead guilty to federal charges of campaign finance fraud after claiming for over a year the prosecution against him was a “political witch hunt.”

6.) Lawyers for two New Hampshire workers seeking a refund of union fees they paid in the years before the Supreme Court shook up the landscape struggled to persuade the First Circuit on Monday to revive their case.

International

7.) German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition partners, the struggling center-left Social Democrats, picked a pair of left-leaning politicians to lead the party, a surprise move that will seriously test the so-called grand coalition with Merkel’s conservatives.

8.) Four Middle Eastern countries delivered the first round of oral arguments Monday before the International Court of Justice in a dispute over airspace restrictions, claiming the court has jurisdiction to take up their case against Qatar.