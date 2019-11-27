Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a government watchdog said the Department of Homeland Security did not have technology it would need to track the families it separated; A federal judge agreed to postpone Michael Flynn’s sentencing after both sides requested a delay until the release of a Justice Department internal report on the investigation into Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign; The European Parliament finally voted in Ursula von der Leyen’s new European Commission, and more.

National

1.) A government watchdog recounted failures with the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy on Wednesday, saying the Department of Homeland Security did not have technology it would need to track the families it separated.

2.) A federal judge has agreed to postpone Michael Flynn’s sentencing originally slated for Dec. 18 after both sides requested a delay until the release of a Justice Department internal report on the investigation into Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.

3.) Four million Facebook users who had personal data exposed in a September 2018 data breach can team up in a fight to make the social media giant submit to independent audits of its data security measures, a federal judge ruled.

Regional

4.) After weeks of waiting, a group of biologists and conservationists returned about 400 endangered Barrens topminnows to one of their last remaining homes in the world: a small pond in Tennessee.

5.) A 16-year-old Colorado student accused of orchestrating a mass shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch last May made his final plea Wednesday to be charged as a minor in the case.

International

6.) After a month-long delay caused by the rejection of three candidates, the European Parliament on Wednesday finally voted in Ursula von der Leyen’s new European Commission.

7.) The election fight in the United Kingdom is getting a lot nastier after a chief rabbi entered the fray and accused the main opposition leader, left-wing and pro-Palestine Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, of anti-Semitism and allowing a “new poison” to take root in his party.

8.) The European Commission took Spain to the European Court of Justice on Wednesday over rules on compensation for damages caused by the state that the commission says run afoul of EU law.