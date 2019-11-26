Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a House committee found a pattern of abuse in documents gathered during an investigation into the White House Office of Management and Budget’s hold-up of security assistance to Ukraine; House Democrats sued Attorney General Bill Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross for not responding to a congressional subpoena for records on the push to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census; The impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump will play out on a new stage next week, and more.

National

1.) Nearly two months after a Democratic-led House committee initiated an investigation into the White House Office of Management and Budget’s hold-up of security assistance to Ukraine, the panel reported the documents they received show a pattern of abuse in the apportionment process.

2.) The House Oversight Committee on Tuesday sued Attorney General Bill Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross for not responding to a congressional subpoena for records on the push to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

3.) The impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump will play out on a new stage next week, as the House Judiciary Committee said Tuesday it will hold its first public hearing in the probe.

4.) The lawyer for John Bolton denied Tuesday that a federal judge’s stinging rebuke of immunity for top White House aides has any bearing on his client’s refusal to comply with impeachment investigators.

5.) A week of public and televised hearings in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump failed to sway most Americans as to their stance on the proceedings, according to a poll released Tuesday.

Regional

6.) A wildlife advocacy organization has settled a dispute with the Trump administration to set aside vast stretches of Arctic sea ice-flecked Alaska coastline for the protection of two imperiled ice seal species.

7.) From kitchen appliances to the ashes of his tenant’s great-grandfather, a Baltimore landlord got it all with the help of the sheriff’s office. Their heirlooms may be irreplaceable, but Tiffany Gattis and Marshall Todman are fighting in court now to have Baltimore City’s eviction law ruled unconstitutional.

International

8.) An EU magistrate dealt Spain a blow Tuesday in its efforts to imprison the rapper Valtonyc, who fled the country after his lyrics were ruled to glorify terrorism.