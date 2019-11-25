Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Supreme Court ordered the Ninth Circuit to take another look at Alaska’s $500 annual cap on individual donations to candidates; The justices declined to hear National Review’s bid to overturn an order allowing a climate scientist to bring a defamation lawsuit over blog posts that called his work fraudulent; Defense Secretary Mark Esper said President Donald Trump ordered him to let a SEAL accused of war crimes retire without being stripped of his status, and more.

National

1.) The Supreme Court ordered the Ninth Circuit on Monday to take another look at Alaska’s $500 annual cap on individual donations to candidates.

2.) The Supreme Court said Monday it would not hear National Review’s bid to overturn an order allowing a climate scientist to bring a defamation lawsuit against the conservative magazine and a right-leaning think tank over blog posts that called his work fraudulent.

3.) One day after firing the Navy’s top official, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Monday that President Donald Trump ordered him to let a SEAL accused of war crimes retire without being stripped of his status.

4.) In a new poll showing most Americans believe the federal government is not doing enough to combat climate change, Democrats have widespread consensus on the issue while Republicans are split along generational, gender and ideological lines.

5.) Democrats undertaking the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump will return from Thanksgiving recess with a report of the evidence so far, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff announced Monday.

6.) The Supreme Court declined Monday to hear a bid for a new trial from Adnan Syed, the man featured on the hit podcast “Serial.”

International

7.) A month into Senator Ron Wyden’s investigation of Halkbank, the Turkish state-run bank accused of the biggest money-laundering scheme ever charged in U.S. history, U.S. Treasury officials informed lawmakers that Secretary Steven Mnuchin recently attended a White House lunch with Turkey’s strongman Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

8.) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who’s being held in a maximum-security prison in London while fighting extradition to the United States, is in such poor physical and mental health that he could die in prison, a group of doctors is warning.