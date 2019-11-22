Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Supreme Court took up a case involving Muslim men who say the FBI put them on a no-fly list because they would not serve as government informants; Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page argued before the Second Circuit that so-called fake news about him puts his personal safety at risk; The United Kingdom said it has no intention of giving up control over the Chagos archipelago in the Indian Ocean, and more.

National

1.) With the fate of millions of Americans’ health insurance hanging in the balance, the Fifth Circuit is due to rule in a bellwether case that could gut the Affordable Care Act after Congress removed the individual mandate tax penalty two years ago.

2.) Accusing a digital-media giant of defamation as well as terrorism, former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page argued Friday before the Second Circuit that so-called fake news about him puts his personal safety at risk.

3.) The Supreme Court took up a case Friday involving Muslim men who say the FBI put them on a no-fly list because they would not serve as government informants.

4.) The D.C. Circuit offered little hope to a Beltway wine bar fighting to revive its unfair-competition claims against the Trump International Hotel.

5.) Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren has announced her campaign co-chairs – and they’re all women.

6.) National Football League team owners and other high-level league officials will have to turn over eight years of cellphone records as part of a lawsuit over the Rams’ move to Los Angeles, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled.

International

7.) Defying the United Nations and human rights activists, the United Kingdom said Friday it has no intention of giving up control over the Chagos archipelago in the Indian Ocean, the site of a strategic and secretive U.S. and British military base.

8.) A federal judge on Friday ordered Iran to pay $179 million in damages to Washington Post correspondent Jason Rezaian, who spent 544 days in an Iranian prison after being falsely accused of being an American spy.